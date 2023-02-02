After Santa Barbara County received American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Board of Supervisors set aside $600,000 of ARPA money to help organizations that provide food to seniors and the disabled.

Now the agencies that provide those services know how that money will be spent.

Supervisors unanimously agreed to split the money into two $300,000 funds, one to provide the local match that grants often require and the other to cover the increased costs agencies encountered as a result of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

