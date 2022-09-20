Some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds previously allocated to various projects in Santa Barbara County were shifted around Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors without having to dip into the general fund or reallocate additional ARPA money.

Supervisors unanimously agreed to shift nearly $1.7 million in federal assistance funds among the projects, although one supervisor expressed concern over the small amount of available ARPA money the county has spent.

Funds transferred from a project that came in under budget and another where a department chose not to use ARPA money for a project equaled the amount needed for an overbudget project, to increase security at another and to pay salaries in the department that rejected the funds.

