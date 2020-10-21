Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann sets virtual office hours in November

Constituents of Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann can meet with her in virtual office hours scheduled for November using the Zoom application.

Virtual office hours provide an opportunity for constituents to ask questions about county government, share ideas and learn about community projects, a Hartmann spokeswoman said.

Office hours scheduled by geographic area include:

• Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5

• Solvang — 1 to 2 pm. Nov. 11

• Los Alamos — 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11

• Tanglewood — 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 18

To set up a 15-minute appointment, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.

A personal Zoom link will be emailed once the appointment has been confirmed.

More hours will be announced for various geographic locations for subsequent months, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192.

