Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann sets virtual office hours in August

Santa Barbara County residents can meet with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann through virtual office hours scheduled by geographic area in August.
Using Zoom, Hartmann will meet with residents in the Los Alamos area from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, said Alma Hernandez, the supervisor’s North County district representative,.
Residents from the Santa Ynez Valley area can meet with her from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, with Guadalupe area residents scheduled to meet with Hartmann from 3:30 to 5 p.m. that day.
Hernandez said more geographic locations and hours will be announced for subsequent months.
Office hours provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, Hernandez said.
To set up a 15-minute appointment for a specific geographic area, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.
A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointments have been confirmed, Hernandez said.
For more information, call Naomi Kovacs at 805-568-2192.
