Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann schedules virtual office hours

Joan Hartmann

Hartmann

 Len Wood, Staff

Residents of Santa Barbara County’s 3rd Supervisorial District can meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann without leaving home during her virtual office hours in December.

Constituents will meet with Hartmann using the Zoom platform to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, said a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office.

Virtual office dates and times divided by geographic area for December are:

• Solvang — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2 to 3 p.m.

• Los Alamos — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Tanglewood — Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Constituents can set up a 15-minute appointment in their geographic areas by visiting https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.

A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointment has been confirmed, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192.

