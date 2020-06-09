Santa Barbara County 2020-21 budget sees increase in public safety funding for personnel

“Those numbers are facts that can’t be denied and command a different response,” Hart said. “We cannot do business as we have going forward. … I would hope we would take this moment to respond to what the community is asking us to do, to do what history is demanding us to do, and no longer wait on this subject.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she would like to see more data and analysis from the sheriff’s office and make adjustments in who is assigned to various incidents.

“It all starts with the 911 call and who responds,” she said.

First District Supervisor Das Williams supported Hart’s position but said he wanted to reduce the number of people in jail awaiting trial and increase the number on home detention to cut costs and speed up the judicial system.

“Yes, we do have a lower [jail] population now, but I want to see how that works,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “We’ve got to see what happens out in the community. … There are a lot of people out there relying on us to protect them, as well.”

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said he wanted to speak for blind justice and against chaos, adding that just because the county has, numbers on jail demographics didn’t mean the “system is endemically racist.”

“We’re hearing from one side right now,” he said. “But when the chaos comes, and it will, because the pendulum will get to the other side, and then you’ll be hearing from the other people that are victims of the chaos and they will want some order — and you will give it to them, because that’s the history of the way things go.”

