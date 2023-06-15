A change in the ownership, guarantor and operator of a shuttered oil pipeline from Las Flores Canyon to Kern County was approved Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

Commissioners approved the change from Plains All American to ExxonMobile and subsidiaries on a 3-1 vote, with Chairman and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke dissenting and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney absent.

The change approved by commissioners makes Pacific Pipeline Co. the owner, ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. the operator and ExxonMobil Corp. the financial guarantor of the 122-mile pipeline that crosses the 1st, 3rd and 4th supervisorial districts.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

