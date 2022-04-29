Santa Barbara County voter information guides and sample ballots began arriving in residents’ mailboxes this week as the Elections Division gears up for the statewide direct primary election June 7.
State and federal offices up for election have full slates of candidates, but six of the nine county-level offices have candidates running unopposed.
Twenty-six candidates are on the ballot for governor with eight listed for lieutenant governor, and 23 are seeking the full-term U.S. Senate seat, although only eight are vying for the partial, unexpired term.
Three people are challenging incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat — Republican Brad Allen and Jeff Frankenfield and Michele R. Weslander Quaid, neither of whom have a party preference.
Two Democrats and one Republican are hoping to win the seat of the new 37th State Assembly District seat. Republican Mike Stoker will be facing off against Democrats Gregg Hart and Bruce Wallach.
Incumbent Steve Lavagnino is running unopposed for his 5th District seat on the Board of Supervisors, and Laura Capps is unopposed in her bid for the 2nd District seat vacated by Hart, who chose to run for the 37th Distict seat instead of seeking reelection.
Others unopposed on the ballot are Auditor-Controller Betsy Schaffer, District Attorney candidate John Savrnoch, Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator Harry E. Hagen and Superior Court Commissioner Stephen P. Foley for Superior Court judge.
Incumbent Susan C. Salcido is being challenged by teacher Christy Lozano for the county superintendent of schools seat; incumbent Bill Brown is facing Lt. Juan Camarena for the job of county sheriff; and incumbent Joseph E. Holland is being challenged by Elrawd MacLearn for clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Candidates who receive a clear majority of votes, that is, more than 50% of ballots cast, will be elected, but in races where there is no clear majority, the top two vote-getters will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
All voters will automatically receive vote-by-mail ballots, which the Elections Office will begin sending out no later than May 9.
Voters can return their ballots by mail, deliver them to a County Elections Office, put them in a ballot drop box or take them to a polling place before they close at 8 p.m. Election Day.
Ballots that are mailed and postmarked on or before Election Day and arrive at the Elections Office no later than seven days after Election Day will be counted.
Those who prefer to vote the old-fashioned way by marking their ballots at a polling place will still be able to do that. Each registered voter’s sample ballot will have the individual’s polling place printed on the back cover.
For citizens who haven’t registered to vote yet, the deadline is 15 days before the election — in this case, May 23 — but it’s still possible to register and vote after that date and cast a ballot.
Citizens can file an application for conditional voter registration and cast a ballot at a County Elections Office after the deadline and on Election Day before the office closes at 8 p.m.
Those ballots will be counted once the voter’s information is verified.
Additional specific information about registering to vote, candidates, casting ballots and more is available by visiting www.countyofsb.org/222/Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Elections-CRAE.