A recreational vehicle storage facility was approved for Preisker Lane by the Santa Maria Planning Commission, although commissioners are not happy with conditions imposed on the project the staff said are required by the Municipal Code.

Commissioners OK’d permits for TVJ Sons to construct the RV storage facility on a 3.3-acre site immediately north of Hampton Inn & Suites on a 4-0 vote after Commissioner Maribel Aguilar-Hernandez recused herself from the discussion.

Aguilar-Hernandez said the applicant had worked on her successful campaign for a seat on the City Council.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

