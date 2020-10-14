Russell Park rehabilitation project completed; opening expected in winter

Renovations to Russell Park that include a new playground, upgraded restrooms and walking paths now are complete, with a reopening planned for the winter, according to city officials.

The renovation of the 2-acre park, located at 1000 W. Church St., began in June and also included energy-efficient lighting and upgraded landscaping with a new irrigation system. The new paths include a decomposed granite trail and concrete paths with improved accessibility, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

In order to allow reseeded grass at the park to grow properly, the park will remain closed until either December or January, depending on the speed with which the grass grows, according to van de Kamp.

"Recreation and Parks Department staffs will establish the opening day as soon as they are confident the grass can withstand foot traffic," he said.

Funding for the project included $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant and $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program.

