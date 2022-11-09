Ricky Lara maintains double-digit lead in Santa Maria-Bonita race after updated count

In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Trustee Area District 2 race, incumbent Ricky Lara held a double-digit lead over challenger Osvaldo Sotelo in an updated tally of votes received on Election Night Tuesday.
The updated tally had 2,4313 of the 10,015 (24.1%) ballots sent to registered voters in the district.
Lara had 1,140 votes, or 54.7% of the total, to lead Sotelo’s 916 total votes, or 43.9%, according to semi-official results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Lara, born and raised in Santa Maria, was first elected to the board of education in the general election in 2014 and has held the position since. He's a 1986 Santa Maria High graduate and has worked in farm production for OSR Enterprises for over 28 years.
After years on the board, Lara campaigned on his availability and ability to work with any concerns families in the district have had.
Sotelo is currently a youth educator who has attended SMBSD schools growing up. Sotelo campaigned on his with local youth, claiming to be committed to roll up his sleeves and get the job done.
“I understand the challenges that residents in District 1 face on a daily basis," Sotelo said ahead of the election.
Sotelo's campaign focused on improving the mental and emotional health of local students as a top priority, while also increasing the engagement and role of parents with more access to art, music and culture.