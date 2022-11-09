Ricky Lara maintains double-digit lead in Santa Maria-Bonita race after updated count
In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Trustee Area District 2 race, incumbent Ricky Lara held a double-digit lead over challenger Osvaldo Sotelo in an updated tally of votes received on Election Night Tuesday.

 Mathew Burciaga, File

The updated tally had 2,4313 of the 10,015 (24.1%) ballots sent to registered voters in the district.

Lara had 1,140 votes, or 54.7% of the total, to lead Sotelo’s 916 total votes, or 43.9%, according to semi-official results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

