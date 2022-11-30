The rezoning of a 5-acre parcel recommended more than 25 years ago in the Orcutt Community Plan was finally accomplished Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Part of the property designated Key Site B in the Orcutt Community Plan, the parcel is surrounded by private land and located about a half-mile south of East Clark Avenue and a quarter-mile west of Stillwell Road, said county senior planner Shannon Reese.
Local builder Joe Halsell and his partners sought approval of a tentative track map with a rezoning from 2-acre minimum parcels to 1-acre minimum parcels, which would allow subdivision of the site for five homes, some 10 years ago.
“We’ve been waiting about 10 years for easements and market conditions and all that stuff to line up,” Halsell told supervisors.
The easement issue was to gain access to the property from the south, as recommended by the Orcutt Community Plan, along an extension of the private Claret Lane from Black Oak Drive through the Vintage Ranch development, which is currently under construction.
The motion to approve the rezoning added abandoning access via an existing easement through property to the north as part of the project description.
Reese said an environmental impact report conducted for the Orcutt Community Plan is no longer valid because of grazing and other activities on the site, but mitigation measures from the plan were retained.
The project is conditioned to protect oaks and other native trees and perform a survey for nesting birds and rare plants, Reese said, and a mitigated negative environmental declaration was prepared.
In 2017, the rezoning went before the County Planning Commission, which recommended it be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
“This rezone and this map is something that was contemplated in the Orcutt Community Plan some 25-plus years ago,” said Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose 4th District encompasses the site.
“Obviously, Mr. Halsell is very patient, him and his partners, which is also his wife and brother and sister-in-law, to get through this process, and they’ve worked very hard on it over the years,” Nelson added. “It was at a Planning Commission in 2017. It’s finally to us five years later.
“You know, this is a project I think is important because as we build out … a basket of housing options, you know executive housing is also very important as well,” he continued.
“I am constantly frustrated to have friends in my community who do well — you know, maybe doctors or attorneys or farmers that have done really well — but live in Nipomo because that’s where they can get an acre of property. Not a lot is available in Santa Maria Valley.”
Nelson said the 1-acre parcels will be a nice piece of the county’s housing options, but he said another problem he has is with doctors from the hospital driving from Shell Beach or Arroyo Grande where they can have a different lifestyle.
“I want to make sure we can retain that talent and that revenue in the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara County,” he said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams was the only other board member to comment on the zoning change, noting the problems in his district are very different from those in Nelson’s district.
“We’ve got too many executives housed in the 1st District,” Williams said. “But I’m happy to help alleviate some of that job-housing question.”
Supervisors then voted unanimously to approve the zone change and tentative tract map.
“After 10 years, you’ve got it,” Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann told Halsell following the vote.