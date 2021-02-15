Salary savings from recent retirements in the Santa Maria Fire Department, along with overperforming sales tax revenue, could help fund five firefighter positions currently on the chopping block, according to fire officials.
While the city's 2020-21 budget contained plans to defund five department positions over the next two years in response to COVID-19 budget cuts, the retirement of a fire marshal, two fire captains and the fire chief since last summer has left the department with enough money to temporarily maintain funding for those five posts, interim Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said.
A proposed budget amendment to shift $60,000 in retirement savings toward one unfunded firefighter position in the 2020-21 fiscal year will go before the Santa Maria City Council at its Tuesday meeting, with savings for one engineer and three other firefighter positions to be negotiated during the mid-cycle budget review in July.
"The budget savings that came along with those retirements allowed us to shift some of those savings to refunding the positions going into next year," Tuggle said.
In addition, Measure U sales tax revenue, which directly funds the fire and police departments, skyrocketed past projections during the first two quarters of the fiscal year, bringing in $883,000 more than the previous year, according to city financial reports.
The increase was mainly due to sales growth in business, auto and transportation, and food and drug industries, along with sales tax provided by retailers for online purchases, according to the Finance Department.
With retirement dollars allowing the city to fill positions in the first budget cycle, the extra Measure U revenue could help fund the rest of the positions in the long term, said Capt. Matt Chircop, who also is president of Santa Maria Firefighters Union Local 2020.
"To see the Measure U numbers perform the way they’re doing, we’re going to hit budgeted Measure U projections at the end of the third quarter, so we’re going to have a significant amount of tax [money] that will help fill holes," Chircop said. "The numbers are a testament to the community, and the people who have spending locally."
With these dollars, four firefighters and one engine firefighter position could be saved, allowing the department to maintain six complete response units throughout the city and continue to meet requirements for the Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which provides the department with around $1.3 million in revenue.
Two of the five positions are staffed roles that make up one of the city's response units. The possibility of having to cut one of the units, just one year after adding an additional unit at Fire Station 1 in the city's core, elicited pushback from the city firefighters union during budget discussions in the summer.
"Two of those firefighter positions were the ones we were really concerned about, because two of those would actually be layoffs. The last thing we wanted them to worry about was getting laid off July 1," Chircop said.
Another unexpected potential source of funding for the department, he said, is $1 million in reimbursable overtime earned while the department helped fight wildfires throughout Southern California in the summer and early fall.
"That really helped out, even though it was a rough summer," Chircop said.
In a department that has struggled with adequate staffing over the years, retirement dollars could help tremendously to prevent further position cuts, Chircop said. However, losing leaders on the administrative level is not a long-term solution.
"There were individuals amongst the ranks that were prepared to retire to prevent someone from losing their job," he said. "We can’t afford to have staffing reduced any further. We still need to get back to where we were, and that includes positions in fire administration and other positions that support our core missions … the people that work behind the scenes."