The effort to restore and renovate Guadalupe's Royal Theater got a big boost this week with the award of a $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve local tourism infrastructure and amenities and requires a $314,879 match.

It will be added to more than $10 million in grants already secured for the project by the city, which is also looking to apply for $1.5 million in historic tax credits.

