The effort to restore and renovate Guadalupe's Royal Theater got a big boost this week with the award of a $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve local tourism infrastructure and amenities and requires a $314,879 match.
It will be added to more than $10 million in grants already secured for the project by the city, which is also looking to apply for $1.5 million in historic tax credits.
“The city can always expect project cost to increase due to supply chain issues and consumer price index or inflation, so any additional funding for this project will be appreciated,” Mayor Ariston Julian said in an August report to the City Council.
Guadalupe plans to apply the money toward renovating the Royal Theater and turning it into a visitor attraction that will stimulate economic activity.
The theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places around March of this year, so the renovations will have to meet the state Historical Building Code.
But plans currently call for adding a 5,000-square-foot, three-story performing and visual arts center at the rear of the building, with an adjacent plaza and amphitheater.
Preliminary plans for the center include a green room, classrooms, meeting spaces and an industrial kitchen.
The Royal Theater at 848 Guadalupe St. holds a special place in the community.
Even though it has been essentially vacant for the past 20 years, during that time it has hosted a few film screenings, concerts and other activities, and its marquee has been used to announce meetings and special events.
It’s also an integral part of the history of the city, which prior to World War II was an enclave of Japanese Americans, most of them farmers.
Built in the 1930s, the Royal was owned and operated by Japanese immigrant Arthur Shogo Fukuda until the war broke out, when he was forced to sell it and was interned with his family in the Jerome Relocation Center in Arkansas.
In the 1970s, the theater focused on showing Spanish-language films until it closed in the 1980s.
A pair of individuals repainted the theater, installed new seats and made other improvements in the mid-1990s in hopes of reopening the venue, but that effort was ultimately unsuccessful.
The Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes Center proposed buying and renovating the theater in 2015, and the City Council unanimously approved the idea.
However, that plan never came to fruition.
A new nonprofit named for the planned development — the Guadalupe Center for Visual and Performing Arts — is managing plans for the theater's revitalization, with the nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe currently acting as the fiscal agent.