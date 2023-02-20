Hartmann, Joan-mug crop.jpg

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents to represent the district on five citizen advisory commissions and boards.

Following the January 2022 redistricting, the 3rd Supervisorial District now includes the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, the Gaviota Coast, the western two-thirds of Goleta and a large swath of Los Padres National Forest.

Hartmann is asking residents who live in the district to consider applying to fill vacancies on:

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

