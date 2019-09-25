{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Oct. 8 to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St. 

The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.

Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.  

For purposes of this meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The scheduled meeting will be the second neighborhood town hall held by city officials in recent months.

In late August, the city held a meeting at Christian Family Church of God to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast part of Santa Maria.

Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.