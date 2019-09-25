Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Oct. 8 to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.
