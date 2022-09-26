Santa Maria residents can meet, talk with and hear statements from City Council candidates for two districts at a public forum starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.

The free forum for those seeking council seats representing districts 3 and 4 will be hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Elections always matter,” said Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “This election, however, is particularly important, as our community is preparing to make important decisions about how we will grow and develop over the next 20 [to] 30 years.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santa Maria City Council Districts 3 and 4.jpg

A map from the Santa Maria website shows City Council District 3 in yellow and District 4 in purple. Council seats for both districts are up for election Nov. 8.
0
0
0
0
0