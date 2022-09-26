Santa Maria residents can meet, talk with and hear statements from City Council candidates for two districts at a public forum starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.
The free forum for those seeking council seats representing districts 3 and 4 will be hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Elections always matter,” said Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “This election, however, is particularly important, as our community is preparing to make important decisions about how we will grow and develop over the next 20 [to] 30 years.
“Ensuring that members of the City Council understand the implications of those decisions on the community’s ability to deliver good jobs, good housing and the quality of life we all want is critical,” Morris said.
Candidates invited to attend are Steven Funkhouser and incumbent Gloria Soto for District 3 and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos for District 4.
District 3 consists of the southwest section of the city, bounded roughly by Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway, Stowell Road, Black Road and Union Valley Parkway, with a lot of notches, jags and stair-steps.
District 4 encompasses an area generally bounded by Highway 101, West Main Street, Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway and Santa Maria Way, with an eastern wing added along East Jones, East Main, Dressler Avenue, Panther Drive, the Santa Maria River and North Suey Road.
