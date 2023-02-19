The City of Santa Maria is committed to increasing the number of trees in the community. Trees have been shown to improve quality of life and can cool temperatures, absorb air pollutants and greenhouse gasses while slowing traffic.
Outside of the essential function of creating clean air, urban forests also provide homes for wildlife and increase property values.
In addition to planting hundreds of trees in parks, along sidewalks and street medians throughout the year, the city also offers residents the chance to add a tree to their own landscapes.
The Department of Recreation and Parks will plant a tree in front of residences and staff will also provide regular pruning. Residents interested in having a tree planted in the easement at their home may contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
This winter, department staff planted 250 trees in city parks and 50 trees along sidewalks and street medians. The department will plant 235 15-gallon street trees as part of the Cal Fire Urban and Community Forestry Grant and 125 large street trees using the annual street tree budget.
Santa Maria residents are also encouraged to respond to the city's Urban Forest Management Plan survey and share their input on how the city should manage the urban forest. Responses to this survey will be kept anonymous, and ﬁndings from the survey will only be reported in group form. All survey responses will be stored securely and conﬁdentially.
If you want any additional information on the program, any questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213