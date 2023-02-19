The City of Santa Maria is committed to increasing the number of trees in the community. Trees have been shown to improve quality of life and can cool temperatures, absorb air pollutants and greenhouse gasses while slowing traffic.

Outside of the essential function of creating clean air, urban forests also provide homes for wildlife and increase property values.

In addition to planting hundreds of trees in parks, along sidewalks and street medians throughout the year, the city also offers residents the chance to add a tree to their own landscapes. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

