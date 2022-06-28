Overall, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was praised in a consultant’s report delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
But the consultant found a few places where improvements can be made to prepare for the next pandemic, and county staff said some of the recommendations could be combined with changes recommended following previous disasters.
Only the response from the Office of Emergency Management and its partner agencies was examined in the report, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the OEM, noting a separate after-action report on the Public Health Department’s response will be coming later.
Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said that to provide a standardized format, her department is coordinating the report and analysis with San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties’ public health departments, with which Santa Barbara County’s department cooperated during the pandemic.
She said the report is expected to be ready for delivery to the Board of Supervisors in late fall.
The pandemic response report was summarized by Katie Freeman, of Hagerty Consulting, who was also involved in preparing the after-action reports on the county’s responses to the Thomas fire and 1/9 Debris Flow as well as the 2015 Refugio oil spill.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Freeman said, displaying a slide showing that as of Aug. 30, 2021, more than 557,238 hours were dedicated to the pandemic response by 2,205 county staff from 22 departments, with 323 individuals engaged in the Emergency Operations Center.
In addition, as of that date, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County had distributed more than 24.2 million pounds of food to residents.
Freeman noted the pandemic had a very long time line, with the Emergency Operations Center activated for 442 continuous days compared to the 43 days for the Thomas fire and 1/9 Debris Flow, when staff put 18,904 hours into the response.
Yet as early as Feb. 6, 2020, the county began planning for continuity of operations and on April 28 that year launched the Reopening in Safe Environment, or RISE, task force to help businesses recover from the pandemic, she said.
She said the report really focused on the county’s foresight, specifically planning to administer vaccinations well before the state started receiving vaccines.
“The Call Center activation was phenomenally notable,” Freeman added, pointing out it built on the framework for previous activations, handled a total of 46,418 calls, with a peak volume of 400 calls a day, and was operational 106 days in 2020 and 129 days in 2021.
Employees were trained to conduct press conferences, with 98 press briefings — most of them in both English and Spanish — held as of Aug. 30, 2021.
The report recommended the county continue to build and enhance its public information functions and communication capabilities for all populations.
Freeman said the county initiated cost recovery systems early on, continually ensured alignment with federal and state recovery programs and established additional workgroups and partnerships when new funding streams became available.
But she said the cost recovery planning should be memorialized in the County Code and purchasing authorities should be clearly documented to streamline the process and reduce risks.
The main areas targeted for improvement by the report were in:
• Command and control, where varying structures led to confusion, duplication of effort and inefficiencies;
• Emergency management ordinances, which lack specificity on roles, requirements and delegation of authority; and,
• Disaster service workers, where county staff need to understand their roles and be ready to fulfill them and more training is needed to increase the depth of the response.