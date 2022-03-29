An investigation by a federal nuclear power agency blamed inadequate oversight by U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspectors for an auxiliary feedwater leak that forced the shutdown of Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s Unit 2 reactor in 2020, according to an online news release.
While the release said plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co. fixed the problem and made improvements to the system following the leak’s discovery, it did not say if the report recommended any disciplinary action against the inspectors, and its link to the full report was nonfunctional Tuesday.
Local watchdog group Mothers for Peace said the report did not address the “recurring problem of PG&E’s failure to comply with NRC procedures” on how to operate and manage Diablo Canyon’s aging reactors.
“The OIG report identified numerous oversight shortcomings by the NRC,” said Mothers for Peace consultant David Lochbaum, a nuclear safety engineer. “The NRC's job is to establish and enforce safety regulations that reduce the risk to the public to an acceptably low level.
“Failing to set the safety bar at the proper height or watching a reactor limbo beneath a properly set bar puts the public at undue risk,” Lochbaum said.
Rep. Salud Carbajal said he will press the NRC for detailed reasons for the inspection failure and what steps it will take to ensure its regulations are enforced.
“The findings released today by the NRC’s inspector general are unsettling and unacceptable,” Carbajal said, noting the negligence detailed in the report will erode the public trust in those charged with oversight to ensure the safety of the community.
“It is critically important that the NRC make a clear and convincing case to the Central Coast how it will hold their inspectors accountable for breaking protocol and how it intends to restore confidence in their operations at [Diablo Canyon Power Plant],” Carbajal said.
The announcement about the March 22 event inquiry report was made Monday by the Office of the Inspector General for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.
The Office of the Inspector General said for the past several years it had received multiple allegations about inadequate oversight at Diablo Canyon, and after the July 2020 incident it received specific claims about inadequate NRC inspections of the auxiliary feedwater system prior to the leak.
“That leaking pipe was part of the auxiliary feedwater system, a safety-related structure necessary to prevent meltdown should the normal cooling system be interrupted,” Mothers for Peace said.
The group claimed the corroded auxiliary feedwater pipe “leaked 3.9 gallons per minute of water for an unknown length of time,” before its discovery.
“Our investigation revealed that the NRC failed to identify piping insulation on the AFW system that had long been in a degraded condition, and that led to a leak,” the release said.
“Our investigation further revealed that the NRC had not inspected the area where the leak occurred, even though its inspection report indicated that the inspectors had conducted a complete walkdown of the AFW system in April 2020, three months prior to the leak and shutdown,” the release said.
A complete walkdown is a physical inspection that verifies a selected system is correctly aligned and able to perform its intended safety function.
“Our investigation also demonstrated that the number of hours NRC staff spent directly inspecting both reactors’ AFW systems for the complete walkdown in April 2020 was fewer than recommended in the applicable NRC inspection procedures,” the release said.
The report said NRC staff spent five hours inspecting the AFW system for both reactors, but NRC inspection procedures recommend spending 12 hours on that task.
After the Unit 2 shutdown, PG&E reportedly spent eight days inspecting 40 pipe sections and making repairs in several areas before restarting the reactor.
At that time, the NRC issued a notice of violation to the company for failing to adequately screen the operating system.
The notice of violation was based on the company reportedly being informed in 2009 and 2010 about carbon steel pipe corroding under insulation but not identifying the AFW pipes as susceptible.