Rep. Salud Carbajal visited Lompoc Tuesday afternoon as part of a multi-site tour that highlighted four community projects benefiting from an $11 million infusion of federal funding — an award driven by Carbajal's efforts.

"I am ecstatic to be in a position to help rewrite many of the laws that will benefit the Lompoc community," Carbajal said.

Funding via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), a law Carbajal helped craft with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is providing over $11 million in support of Lompoc infrastructure projects.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

