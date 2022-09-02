Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846.
Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups supported it. San Luis Obispo County seemed to take a neutral position, while the area’s congressman was cautiously optimistic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed to have the plant continue operating to fill in “power gaps” — and avoid embarrassing power blackouts — as the state transitions to 100% carbon-free energy.
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, and Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, authored the bill that was approved Wednesday by the Senate with a 31-1 vote and Thursday by the Assembly on a 69-3 vote.
The bill became effective immediately as an urgency act, but it doesn’t mean the plant’s extended operation is a done deal, as it hinges on Pacific Gas and Electric Co. obtaining an operating license extension from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, obtaining federal funding and meeting seismic safety concerns, among other factors.
San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, Friends of the Earth and the Environmental Working Group blasted the Legislature’s action granting Newsom’s wish, with Mothers for Peace issuing a statement without attributing it to a specific person in the organization.
“After battling to shut Diablo Canyon for over 40 years, tonight we are stunned by the decision of the California Legislature to approve Gov. Newsom’s brazen proposal to keep Diablo operating past its agreed-upon closing date by 2025.
“In essence, this vote puts in jeopardy years of deliberate and careful planning to retire the twin reactor[s], providing a runway for clean, renewable energy,” the statement continued.
“Further, this vote will cause financial pain to taxpayers and ratepayers, extends the ongoing fear of a seismic event, and exacerbates the environmental damage Diablo Canyon inflicts.”
It said the organization will continue fighting to close the plant by 2025.
But Carbon Free California, a coalition of business, labor, environmental and climate advocates focused on creating a pathway to a carbon-free future, applauded the decision for “finding common ground to do what’s best for Californians and the planet.”
“By preserving the carbon-free power generation at Diablo Canyon through 2030 and advancing bold policy to expand renewables, California solidifies its place as a global leader in combating climate change,” EWG said, also in an unattributed statement.
The organization said SB 846 will accelerate progress toward 100% clean energy while avoiding dangerous and costly blackouts and saving ratepayers money.
Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth, said his organization will continue campaigning to have the plant close as was agreed to in a joint proposal by PG&E and environmental groups.
“Gov. Newsom’s shameful proposal to keep Diablo Canyon open undermines almost 10 years of advocacy and agreement to responsibly retire the plant by 2025 and continue California’s clean energy transition,” Pica said.
“Allowing these nuclear power reactors to operate beyond 2025 exposes the surrounding communities and environment to serious risk while costing taxpayers and ratepayers potentially billions of dollars.
“Today may be a victory for Gov. Newsom, but it comes at a major cost to California and the fight against the climate crisis,” Pica added.
Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook was even more critical and said his organization would “explore every opportunity, administratively, legally and policywise, available to prevent the extended operation of Diablo Canyon.”
“The rush by lawmakers and Gov. Newsom to keep Diablo Canyon running is dangerous and dumb and will only set back California’s drive to make solar and wind the prevailing sources of electricity in the state,” Cook said.
But a representative of REACH, the Regional Economic Action Commission, said “collaborative community planning and coordinated regional advocacy” secured $160 million for conservation and economic development in the bill.
“This is a huge win for the Central Coast and shows what speaking loudly with a united voice can accomplish in state and national decisions,” said Melissa James, president and chief executive officer.
“This money has the potential to realize the broadly adopted community vision for the region’s post-Diablo future: preserving the 12,000 acres of pristine lands while transforming the plant into a future-oriented engine of economic growth and innovation,” she said.
Rep. Salud Carbajal said his main concerns about extending the plant’s life were collaboration with the local community, assuring the plant’s safe operation and preserving the shift to carbon-free energy production.
“I believe the shorter-term extension approved by the Legislature will help meet one of my top concerns: ensuring that this move does not jeopardize future renewable energy projects like our offshore wind lease in Morro Bay nor the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary,” Carbajal said.
“I appreciate the steps that have been taken to engage with our community in recent months, but this is not the end,” he said. “In fact, there are still many decisions that remain to be made before the plant is approved for extended operations.”