Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846.

Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups supported it. San Luis Obispo County seemed to take a neutral position, while the area’s congressman was cautiously optimistic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed to have the plant continue operating to fill in “power gaps” — and avoid embarrassing power blackouts — as the state transitions to 100% carbon-free energy.

