Community members are invited to meet Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann at her regularly scheduled “County on Your Corner” office hours in Solvang and Vandenberg Village.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hartmann will be at her Solvang office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Hartmann will meet the public at the Vandenberg Village Community Service District office at 3745 Constellation Road.
Alma Hernandez, North County district representative for Hartmann, said open office hours are an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects.
Drop-ins are encouraged, Hernandez said.
For more information, contact Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192.