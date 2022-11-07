A storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Santa Barbara County on Election Day may reduce the voter turnout at the polls, but that’s not expected to have a big impact on results, since only a small percentage of the total ballots are cast at polling places, a county election official said.

“My guess is ‘yes,’” responded Joe Holland, county registrar of voters, when asked about the storm’s influence on voter turnout. “How much is hard to tell because so many people already have their ballots in hand.

“If you look at the turnout of precinctwide ballots at polling places, it’s really a small percentage of the total votes,” Holland added.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you