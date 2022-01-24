With a flood of cannabis cultivation applications leaving Santa Barbara County’s acreage cap far underwater, some residents have asked how officials decide who gets to grow and who doesn’t.
While the process begins like the start of a long-distance foot race, at midpoint the runners are funneled down into an orderly queue where they shuffle toward the finish line.
Although there’s no guarantee they will all cross that line, the goal is to give applicants as nearly an equal chance to eventually cultivate a crop as possible, a county spokeswoman said.
After the state gave cannabis legal status and the Board of Supervisors adopted ordinances to regulate it, county residents were alarmed at the number of cultivation applications — and the acreage they represented — especially in certain locations.
Recognizing that prime growing areas could end up covered in cannabis, to the detriment of vineyards and wineries as well as residents, supervisors imposed two acreage caps, one for Carpinteria and one for the rest of the unincorporated area.
The cap for the Carpinteria agricultural overlay is 186 acres, while the rest of the county is 1,575 acres. The cap doesn’t include areas inside city limits.
But applications have far exceeded the cap in both areas.
Total acreage sought in land use permit applications in the greater unincorporated area is more than double the cap at 3,173, and in Carpinteria applications totaled 214 acres, or 28 over the cap.
Since applications for land use permits have exceeded the cap, the County Executive Office has stopped processing new business license applications and processing fees for them.
The Planning and Development Department is continuing to process the applications it has received, but no new applications are expected.
When the cap was adopted, it became a sprint for applicants to obtain land use entitlements so they could move on to the next stage — obtaining a business license — before the cap slammed the door closed.
“The county wanted to avoid a race” to secure a place in the acreage cap, said Brittany Heaton, principal analyst with the County Executive Office who monitors the local cannabis industry.
The cannabis report for the first quarter of this fiscal year showed applicants with approved land use entitlements accounted for 1,860 acres of potential cultivation in the greater unincorporated area, still more than the allowable acreage.
Approved permit acreage in Carpinteria was 122, but Heaton said it’s likely higher than that now.
“The Carpinteria cap is not completely reserved yet,” Heaton said. “We think that will be full by the end of March.”
Once they have a land use entitlement approved, potential growers can apply for a business license, which adds them to a numbered eligibility list.
“Even though the list is ranked, that doesn’t mean No. 1 has more right to acreage than No. 60 in the cap,” she noted.
But that doesn’t guarantee getting acreage under the cap; it simply serves as a reservation.
Applicants have to survive all appeals before they are issued a land use entitlement, and they must have that permit in hand before they can be issued a business license.
At total of 16 cannabis permits had been appealed to the Planning Commission, and another six had been appealed to the Board of Supervisors as of the first quarter.
At that time, those who had actually been issued permits accounted for 543 acres in the greater unincorporated area and 64 acres in Carpinteria.
A total 90 applications for business licenses had been submitted, and 15 licenses had been issued.
Once a potential operator is issued a business license and has a spot on the eligibility list, that operator’s acreage is secured in the cap.
“They still need a state license before they can actually grow cannabis,” Heaton pointed out.
The cap in the greater unincorporated area has been reached by the 13 operators on the eligibility list. Business licenses for five of them are pending. Three operators on the Carpinteria eligibility list have taken acreage there to the limit.
With the cap reached in the eligibility list, the rest of the applicants are placed on a waiting list.
That might seem like a dead end, but it’s not. Some operators may lose their licenses for violating state or county laws, and some may not follow through with their plans.
“I just recently heard a couple of operators with licenses decided not to pursue cannabis, and they had 35 acres in the cap,” Heaton said.
When acreage opens up, the opportunity to cultivate cannabis then passes to the next operator on the waiting list and so on down the line.