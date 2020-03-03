Public invited to Santa Ynez Valley Traffic improvements community meeting

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host a second community meeting on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. in Solvang to discuss potential improvements to key traffic corridors in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The ongoing Traffic Circulation and Safety Study to be presented, will feature updated results from public input and technical analysis on traffic circulation and safety improvements being considered.
“My vision for the Traffic Safety and Circulation Study is one where improvements are shaped by local Santa Ynez Valley residents who understand the issues first-hand,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments director representing Valley residents. “We received suggestions from over 100 participants who took the time to attend the bus tour in spring 2019, and the community meeting last fall."
Due to an increased demand put on the state highway network – SR 154, SR 246 and US 101 – from passenger vehicles, transit, trucks, cyclists, and pedestrians, local authorities launched an 18-month comprehensive traffic circulation and safety study to assess and help identify the current and future needs of the community.
The study is aimed at achieving a better quality of life for community members and those who use the roadways – pedestrians, motorists, cyclists alike.
A bus tour of the study area was conducted in February 2019 and a public workshop in September 2019. The community meeting will be the final public workshop before the study is completed by June.
"We urge all community members to attend the March 26 community meeting and share your views," said Hartmann. "Engaging our local stakeholders is at the heart of this process and we look forward to broad community participation.”
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.