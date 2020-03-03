Public invited to Santa Ynez Valley Traffic improvements community meeting

Potential improvements to be discussed

• Installation of either a roundabout, traffic signal, or all-way stop-control at the Roblar Ave/SR-154 intersection as a traffic calming/speed reduction measure, to replace the current two-way stop-controlled operation.

• Addition of a pedestrian scramble crosswalk operation at the Alisal Drive/SR-246 (Mission Drive) intersection, which would allow pedestrians to cross in all directions (including diagonally) within an exclusive phase (vehicle traffic would stop in all directions for that phase).