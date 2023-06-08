Highway 154 traffic safety stop
A California Highway Patrol officer talks to the driver of a vehicle he stopped on Highway 154 near Grand Avenue in Los Olivos in June 2018 while a press conference was going on a short distance away to promote safe driving along the highway that summer.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Roadway safety, traffic issues and community concerns about Highway 154 will be highlighted during a public meeting hosted by state, county and local agencies next Wednesday in Solvang.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is holding a meeting of the State Route 154 Safety Committee at the Solvang Veterans Memorial hall on June 14.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature information and discussion of recent traffic safety efforts focused around Los Olivos.  Officials from SBCAG, the California Highway Patrol at Caltrans will all be on hand to present information and answer questions.  

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

