Roadway safety, traffic issues and community concerns about Highway 154 will be highlighted during a public meeting hosted by state, county and local agencies next Wednesday in Solvang.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature information and discussion of recent traffic safety efforts focused around Los Olivos. Officials from SBCAG, the California Highway Patrol at Caltrans will all be on hand to present information and answer questions.
The meeting is open to the public and the agenda, including information on how to share comments with the committee, are available online, https://bit.ly/3WusovS.
The State Route 154 Safety Committee, a sub-committee of SBCAG, will hear public comment on any subject within the jurisdiction of the committee that is not included as part of the agenda.
The public comments shall be limited to 15 minutes and divided among those that have requested time to speak. No person shall speak longer than three minutes.
Members of the public who are unable to attend in-person but would still like to watch the meeting can see it live on the SBCAG YouTube page. YouTube attendees will not be able to comment during the live meeting, but can submit comments by email to info@sbcag.org no later than 5 p.m. on June 13.
Comments can also be mailed via the U.S. Postal Services to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on June 13.
Comments will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.
This committee meeting will be presented in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. The meeting agenda, and public comment information is also available in Spanish, https://bit.ly/3WusovS.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213