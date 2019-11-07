A public hearing will be held Monday, Nov. 18, to discuss a new petition regarding the existing Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01 requiring a reduction in particulate pollution from the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the South County Regional Center at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01 was issued to the California Department of Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division in April 2018 by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
The APCD Hearing Board will consider either modifying the existing order or issuing a new order to address violations of state and local air quality standards and regulations, an APCD spokesman said.
The hearing will give the public the opportunity to make general comments about the Oceano Dunes particulate emissions and address specific items being considered by the board, the spokesman said.
Written public comments may be submitted in advance of the hearing to info@slocleanair.org.
All documents related to the hearing and information about efforts to mitigate dust emissions from Oceano Dunes SVRA are available by visiting SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality/oceano-dunes-efforts.