Multiple agencies will hold a hearing on the environmental impacts of extending the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, both online and in person in San Luis Obispo.

The hearing is part of the requirements of Senate Bill 846, passed by the state Legislature last year, that potentially allows the twin-reactor nuclear power plant to operate beyond the expiration of its operating licenses in 2024 and 2025.

A process to take public input about the environmental impacts and mitigation measures for such an extension is required by the bill.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

