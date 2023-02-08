Multiple agencies will hold a hearing on the environmental impacts of extending the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, both online and in person in San Luis Obispo.
The hearing is part of the requirements of Senate Bill 846, passed by the state Legislature last year, that potentially allows the twin-reactor nuclear power plant to operate beyond the expiration of its operating licenses in 2024 and 2025.
A process to take public input about the environmental impacts and mitigation measures for such an extension is required by the bill.
Agencies scheduled to participate in the hearing are the California Natural Resources Agency, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the State Lands Commission, California Public Utilities Commission, California Coastal Commission and State Water Resources Control Board.
At the meeting, the public “will have the opportunity to provide public comment on the topics of a to-be developed Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan and state regulatory actions needed to extend the operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant” the Natural Resources Agency says on the registration page for attending the meeting online.
The public can attend the meeting in person in the Board of Supervisors Chambers of the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, 1055 Monterey St.