Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport.
Members of the public can review the negative declaration and initial study in-person or online and can provide comments about them at a virtual public meeting, a public hearing or in writing, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
The plans were prepared by SBCAG acting in its role as the County Airport Land Use Commission and are intended to promote land use compatibility between the airports and the surrounding environment, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the agency’s government affairs and public information manager.
Klemann said that compatibility will be accomplished by regulating future residential and nonresidential development within each airport's influence area.
The negative declaration and supporting initial study concluded there is no evidence the project would have significant direct, indirect or cumulative effects on the environment or any adverse impacts that fall within the mandatory findings of significance in the California Environmental Quality Act guidelines, she said.
The initial study, negative declaration and all corresponding documents may be reviewed at the SBCAG offices, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, in Santa Barbara and online at www.sbcag.org/airport-land-use-commission.
Klemann said the public has until 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to provide written and oral comments related to SBCAG’s notice of intent to adopt the negative declaration and supporting initial study, including at a virtual public meeting for the airports in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Vandenberg.
That meeting is set for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, via Zoom webinar, using ID 899 7874 3216 and passcode 288521, or by telephone at 669-900-9128.
Another virtual meeting for the Santa Barbara Airport will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. the same day using Zoom webinar ID 899 7874 3216 and passcode 288521 or by calling the same phone number above.
Public comments also will be taken at the Airport Land Use Commission public hearing Thursday, Dec. 17, during the regularly scheduled SBCAG meeting.
Klemann said the agenda and meeting information will be posted 48 hours in advance at www.sbcag.org.
Accommodations for people with disabilities may be made if requested 48 hours prior to the meeting by contacting SBCAG at 805-961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.
Written comments can be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 2 by email to comment@sbgcag.org or by U.S. Postal Service mail to Andrew Orfila, principal transportation planner, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.
Verbal comments will also be accepted by the Dec. 2 deadline via telephone at 805-961-8900.