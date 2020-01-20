Public can weigh in on cannabis ordinances at special hearing Wednesday in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County residents who have ideas about how to mitigate cannabis odor and other problems will get a chance to express their opinions at a special hearing Wednesday in Santa Maria.

The County Planning Commission will take comments from the public at the hearing starting at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.

Commissioners want to hear from citizens as they consider giving preliminary direction to Planning and Development Department staff on ways to mitigate odor and other impacts from cannabis operations along the urban-rural boundary and conflicts with existing agricultural operations.

Recommendations from the commission could eventually lead to amendments to the ordinances governing the cannabis industry within the unincorporated areas of the county.

