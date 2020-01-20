Public can weigh in on cannabis ordinances at special hearing Wednesday in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County residents who have ideas about how to mitigate cannabis odor and other problems will get a chance to express their opinions at a special hearing Wednesday in Santa Maria.
The County Planning Commission will take comments from the public at the hearing starting at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
Commissioners want to hear from citizens as they consider giving preliminary direction to Planning and Development Department staff on ways to mitigate odor and other impacts from cannabis operations along the urban-rural boundary and conflicts with existing agricultural operations.
Recommendations from the commission could eventually lead to amendments to the ordinances governing the cannabis industry within the unincorporated areas of the county.
Potential recommendations could include establishing further restrictions on the size, number and types of activities, countywide, by zone or per legal lot and changing the permitting requirements for certain commercial cannabis activities in order to expand decision-makers’ discretion
Other recommendations could include adopting zoning regulations requiring certain odor-generating activities to be located entirely indoors or amending zoning ordinances to incentivize growers to include a setback from urban or residentially developed areas.
Staff report and related attachments are available for review on the Planning Commission website at http://sbcountyplanning.org/boards/pc/cpc.cfm.
The documents also are available for viewing at the County Planning and Development Department offices located at 624 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
County residents can provide verbal and written comments at the hearing or can email them to dvillalo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
Residents who can’t attend the meeting can link to livestreaming of the meeting by County of Santa Barbara TV through the Planning Commission’s webpage at www.countyofsb.org/plndev/hearings/cpc.sbc or watch it on YouTube.
For more information, contact Dan Klemann, project manager, at 805-568-2072 or dklemann@countyofsb.org.