Firefly Aerospace Inc. is alerting the public about possible debris in the area as a result of the Alpha rocket launch that was terminated by Vandenberg's Space Launch Delta 30 shortly after takeoff Thursday.
A team of investigators has determined that any fallen debris from the rocket should be considered unsafe.
Anyone who locates suspected debris is asked to keep at least 50 feet distance from found objects and report findings to the Firefly Aerospace Inc. hotline at 805-605-2734.
According to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials, all recreational facilities, including beaches on-base that were closed for the launch, will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing investigation.
Photos: Firefly Alpha rocket explodes after launch from Vandenberg
