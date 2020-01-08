Public art, staffing concerns stall Santa Maria recreation needs report

Recommendations in the 93-page assessment include addressing real and perceived concerns about safety in parks, implementing a public art plan, use of data to determine department programming and revising fees to better cover the department’s costs.

Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada said the assessment showed the department only collected 12% of its operating expenses from fees.

“That’s something we’ll be talking to you about in the future,” he said.

During the discussion, Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Mayor Alice Patino said they were hesitant to adopt a resolution to approve the Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan, saying they had concerns about certain aspects of the report.

Waterfield objected specifically to one recommendation that called for hiring a staff person to oversee the implementation of the staff plan.

She said the council’s consensus during the Dec. 3 meeting was the arts plan be financed through a nonprofit or other means that did not involve city funds.