A plan to construct 240 housing units — 150 of them apartments for seniors — on East Main Street, drew mixed reviews from the Santa Maria City Council during a conceptual review of the proposal Tuesday night.
As proposed, the Paradiso Residential Development on an approximately 15-acre parcel east of Suey Road would consist of two three-story buildings with 150 apartments for seniors on the southern 5.9 acres, said Chuen Ng, director of the city’s Community Development Department.
Another 90 homes in duplexes would be built on the northern 9.3 acres, and the entire complex would have a gated entry and be separated from existing neighborhood homes by a wall.
Primary and secondary access would be from East Main Street, with an emergency access on the north side from East Rowland Drive.
Cam Boyd, chief operating officer of Coastal Community Builders, said the company would build the duplexes first, then leverage the income from those to build the senior apartments.
The company is requesting a zone change on the property from R1, for single-family homes on 8,000-square-foot lots, to R2 that would accommodate the duplexes and R3 to allow the apartments.
Ng said the R1 zoning would provide about four homes per acre, which Brian Schwartz, a principal planner with Urban Planning Concepts, said would represent only about 60 units on the 15-acre parcel.
The two senior apartment buildings, built in a Spanish style, would surround a central courtyard containing a community center with an open kitchen, meeting rooms and a laundry facility.
A swimming pool, spa, lounging area, outdoor fireplaces, external kitchens and a fountain are part of the plan as well, Schwartz said.
Amenities for the duplexes would include a small park, with a tot lot, barbecue area and an open play area, and a stormwater basin that would double as a soccer field when not flooded.
As proposed, apartment rents and duplex home sales would be at market rates, with no designated affordable housing included.
“I think what this product does, though, with housing prices so high, it is really difficult for many people to afford a single-family detached house at a 6,000- or 8,000-square-foot lot,” Schwartz said.
“This is a little bit of a single-family feel, but it has a lot of benefits of single-family, but they’re [an] attached product,” he said. “They still have home ownership, but it’s going to be more affordable.”
Although her term will end in three months, Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she opposed the project.
“I wouldn’t vote for it because of the impacts to residents around them,” Waterfield said, citing increased traffic and parking overflow that has occurred in other established neighborhoods when high-density housing is built nearby.
Mayor Alice Patino said she is undecided but had reservations for many of the same reasons — traffic and impacts of overflow parking, particularly if duplex owners decided to convert their garages into accessory dwelling units.
“Yes, we need housing, but we also need a lot of housing for some of those doctors and CEOs of companies so they’re living in Santa Maria and not going to the beach or south of us to live also,” Patino said.
However, Councilwoman Gloria Soto said the conversion of garages to secondary dwellings would happen even if only detached single-family homes were constructed on the site.
“The way we’re building homes in Santa Maria makes them unaffordable,” Soto said, citing houses built with as many as six bedrooms that the owners end up renting to other individuals and families.
“I’m actually a big supporter of this project,” she said.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo was worried about the increased traffic impact on students at nearby Pioneer Valley High School, and Councilman Mike Cordero also raised concerns about a lack of new single-family homes.
But neither said they specifically supported or opposed the project in its current form.
However, the council did direct the staff to schedule a study session on the project with the Planning Commission to collect opinions from neighboring residents.