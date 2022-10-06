A plan to construct 240 housing units — 150 of them apartments for seniors — on East Main Street, drew mixed reviews from the Santa Maria City Council during a conceptual review of the proposal Tuesday night.

As proposed, the Paradiso Residential Development on an approximately 15-acre parcel east of Suey Road would consist of two three-story buildings with 150 apartments for seniors on the southern 5.9 acres, said Chuen Ng, director of the city’s Community Development Department.

Another 90 homes in duplexes would be built on the northern 9.3 acres, and the entire complex would have a gated entry and be separated from existing neighborhood homes by a wall.

