A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million.
As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for county employees, more space for public works equipment and maintenance of the county fleet, including charging stations for electric vehicles, and a one-stop shop for a variety of county permits.
Divided into seven phases, the improvements in five individual campuses would be spread out over a period of 20 to 25 years, county staff said, and financing would be developed for each phase as it comes up.
But they pointed out constructing new buildings, some adjacent to each other, and relocating related departments within them could save several hundred thousand dollars a year in just the cost of electricity.
It would also result in reducing the high ongoing maintenance costs on some buildings that are 100 years old and suffering deterioration, staff said.
The report to the board showed the cost to address deferred maintenance to bring the various buildings up to standards would be an estimated $40 million, with about $31 million of that needed for the Health Campus alone.
The costs and savings detailed by the report swayed some supervisors toward supporting the concept.
“For me, the real light-bulb moment — the mind-blown moment — was looking at the massive maintenance costs for a couple of the campuses, the Health Care Campus and the Jail Campus in particular, but not alone, if you look at it,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said.
“It’s sort of mind boggling, and you look at the millions we’re spending on maintenance, you go, you know, if I had to choose between spending a million dollars a year in maintenance and a million dollars on debt service, I’d rather build a new building and spend a million dollars on debt service,” he said.
Supervisors in general commended the General Services staff for the tremendous amount of work that went into assembling 10 years of data and creating the proposed master plan.
But they also wanted some other issues to be considered as planning progresses.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson wanted to see which services really need to be at the Calle Real campus and which could be moved north where housing is more affordable and much of the county’s workforce already lives.
He said the one-stop permitting would be better located mid-county, especially since most development is in the North County.
“When you look at this campus, the thing that strikes me is how haphazard and random the buildings that exist are,” said 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart. “And that having this master plan, hopefully, will prevent that from happening.
“This land is extremely valuable, and it should be developed efficiently, and it wasn’t,” he said.
He advocated using an urban design approach with buildings fronting streets.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the county must decide how much space it really needs because the working world is in such a state of transition right now, and he suggested ways to leverage some financing.
“A lot of our buildings are sitting on some of the most prime real estate in the world,” Lavagnino said, adding some people have become attached to buildings “as if they are sacred cows.”
“But for me, the mission of the county is not to have an awesome building but to provide services to people,” he said, and if better services could be provided in a smaller structure, he would support that.
He also wanted to know what the value is of the County Administration Building where the board meets on East Anapamu Street, suggesting it could be sold with the proceeds spent on the Calle Real improvements.
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato wanted to make sure the public was aware of the purpose behind the plan.
“This master plan is not about making life better for our employees,” Miyasato said, noting some employees have no air conditioning, some have asbestos over their heads and some have to contend with falling ceiling tiles.
“Our employees are dedicated and they are not here because we have fancy buildings,” she said. “This is about better service to the public.”