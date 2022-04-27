Two new North County projects added to the Santa Barbara County Capital Improvement Plan were determined to be in conformance with the Comprehensive Plan on Wednesday by the Planning Commission.
The unanimous decision clears the way for the Board of Supervisors to give the go-ahead for the projects, which are located in the Orcutt area, once funding becomes available.
Both projects were among eight determined to be in conformity, but the commission couldn’t reach a determination on seven others because too much is unknown about the projects.
“I don’t actually understand what a conformity review is,” said 3rd District Commissioner John Parke. “I mean, how do I compare these projects with the Comprehensive Plan? What am I looking for to determine conformity?”
John Lackie, supervising planner in the Long Range Planning Division, responded, “The easiest way to look at it is, what are the potential impacts that project may have, in terms of the physical environment?”
He said the staff looks to see if previous environmental reviews have been conducted, such as a program environmental impact report, that would provide that kind of information.
If the project involves selling property or constructing a building, the staff would look to see if, for example, a previous trail easement existed on the site.
The two North County projects determined to conform included construction of barrier walls along a short section of Union Valley Parkway and the adjacent southbound Highway 101 on-ramp along the state’s right of way.
Also included is a two-phase improvement project at the Laguna County Sanitation District treatment plant that involves upgrading drying pools and adding additional pools as well as modifications to an existing digester and thickening equipment.
North County projects that lacked enough information for a determination include one near to the hearts of Orcutt residents — developing a new facility to house the Orcutt Branch Library.
The staff noted the project is still in the planning phase, and while several potential locations are being considered, one has yet to be selected.
Once a project description is finalized and a site selected, the General Services Department will have to apply for and receive a conformance determination before the project can be authorized by supervisors.
Two flood control and water resources projects also lacked information and couldn't be considered.
One flood control project calls for constructing 5,800 feet of underground storm drain along Foster Road from Blosser Road to the east side of Highway 135.
Staff said a specific location for the storm drain has not be specified, and there’s no information on a survey of habitat for endangered California tiget salamanders, how the project would impact the species and what mitigation measures would be applied.
The other flood control project involves constructing a 300-foot storm drain under Blosser Road to discharge water from a retention basin to be built by the Santa Maria Public Airport District.
Staff said that project is not ready for evaluation for the same reason as the other storm drain project.
A Los Alamos project — the fourth that couldn’t be considered for conformity — involves improvements to a portion of San Antonio Creek to increase channel capacity and protect adjacent properties from flooding.
Staff said the project lacked the analysis needed for widening the creek.