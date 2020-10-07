Preisker Park walking trail, city sidewalk repairs prioritized for federal funding

Preisker Park improvements, city sidewalk renovations, and funds for housing and shelter services will be prioritized for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) capital funding next year, the Santa Maria City Council decided Tuesday.

CDBG funding is provided annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with funds required to be divided between capital and public safety projects.

Upon review of the applications for funding received this summer, the city's Block Grants Advisory Committee presented seven proposals to the City Council that fit criteria for capital funding, with six recommended for initial prioritization.

Setting priorities is one of the first stages of the annual funding process for 2021-22, with direction from the City Council required for the committee to advise organizations specifically how much funding to apply for and narrow down applicants, Community Program Manager Rosie Rojo said.

"Staff received seven eligible capital project proposals totaling nearly $1.9 million. The city only expects to have approximately $1.1 million available for capital funding," she said.

Three of the proposals were from city departments, with the rest submitted by community organizations.

Based on submitted requests, the committee recommended the following allocations: $517,000 for a walking trail and irrigation system at Preisker Park; $240,000 for upgraded sidewalks and ADA ramp curbs; $134,000 for fire hydrant replacements; $95,000 for facility upgrades at Good Samaritan Shelter; $75,000 for Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County's minor home repair program; and $61,000 for affordable veteran housing by Central Coast Headway Inc.