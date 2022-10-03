Current and former Santa Barbara County supervisors, one a liberal and the other a conservative, are each hoping to capture the seat for the new 37th Assembly District in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Gregg Hart, a Democrat and 2nd District supervisor, and Mike Stoker, a Republican and former 2nd and 5th districts supervisor, are seeking the seat that has no incumbent, as the 2021 redistricting left first-time legislator Steve Bennett of Ventura outside the new district.

The 37th Assembly District now encompasses all of Santa Barbara County plus a little sliver of the southwestern corner of San Luis Obispo County.

Mike Stoker.jpg

Stoker
New State Assembly District 37.jpg

A map provided by the state shows the boundaries of the 37th Assembly District following redistricting. It also includes the Channel Islands, which are not shown.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Gregg Hart

Hart
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you