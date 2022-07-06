The Santa Maria Planning Commission will hear plans tonight for a new battery energy storage system west of the Santa Maria Country Club. The system could help store up to 10 megawatts of power.
As part of its regular July 6 meeting, the Santa Maria Planning Commission will consider approving a planned development permit for a battery storage facility at 2916 Industrial Parkway.
Currently, the lot sits vacant and would be filled with six storage units that would allow local energy authority Central Coast Community Energy, to improve the resilience of the energy grid and provide storage for renewable energy like wind or solar.
Typically, these energies are produced when the electrical grid has a small load — solar only collects while the sun is out and using less light, for example — and storage facilities allow for more efficient usage.
City staff has recommended that the commission approve the project.
Also to be considered at the July 6 meeting, the Planning Commission will look at approving a conditional use permit for Allweather Landscape Inc. to add a storage facility to its West Betteravia Road site.