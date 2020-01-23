Planning Commission discussion of cannabis ordinance changes to continue next week

Odor from cultivation operations is — and has been — the most frequent complaint from neighbors, and it was the main focus of commissioners’ proposed ordinance changes.

Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough said he wants to require all cannabis operators to prevent odor from passing beyond their property line, except when the grow site is far away from people, and he wants it handled through the licensing process rather than land use permits.

“You, as applicant or operator, you’re going to commit to controlling the odor — and I don’t care how you do it,” Blough said. “If you can’t control it, you’re going to get shut down.”

He also advocated for fixing the odor problem now and dealing with the rest of the issues later.

“I hope we’re not going to spend six months or a year massaging this process,” he said.

Chairwoman and 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley said she wanted to step back even farther to address medical marijuana operations that existed before adult use was approved and were allowed to continue while they applied for land use permits and licenses.

