PG&E files first documents with NRC seeking process for relicensing Diablo Canyon

Diablo Canyon aerial with heated water plume.jpg

An aerial view of Diablo Canyon Power Plant shows the twin reactor containment domes adjacent to the brown turbine generator building, and just below that the cooling water discharge and its spreading plume of heated seawater. The State Lands Commission has banned once-through seawater cooling systems like that used at Diablo Canyon, and it's unclear if the agency will allow Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to continue operating the plant with that  system as the company seeks to extend the nuclear plant's operating licenses.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Monday filed its first licensing action with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the company’s quest to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s twin reactors beyond 2024 and 2025, when their current licenses will expire.

PG&E asked the NRC to designate the appropriate licensing process to follow, since the company withdrew its license renewal application in 2018 based on state energy policies at the time and because the plant was becoming less profitable to operate.

The company reversed course on shuttering the plant this year after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration asked the federal government to allow the company to apply for some of the $6 billion in a fund established by the Biden administration to help nuclear plants in danger of closing to continue operating.

Reactions mixed to state law giving Diablo Canyon more life
Diablo Canyon Power Plant structures glow with light shortly after sunset in this photo taken from a boat just offshore.

Diablo Canyon steam generators.jpg

Steam turbine generators at Diablo Canyon Power Plant stand idle during a refueling and scheduled maintenance operation in May 2013.
