Permit requirements eased for childcare facilities in Santa Barbara County

Childcare providers will find it easier to get permits for their facilities in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved ordinance amendments focused on those businesses Tuesday.

The board also made minor changes to other ordinances, exempting electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations in the county and Montecito land use codes and the Coastal Zoning Ordinance, correcting the accessory structure rear setback, clarifying definitions, eliminating a section and correcting typographical errors and section references.

Corona Venegas, a planner in the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division, noted streamlining the childcare permit process was requested by the Board of Supervisors in September 2021.

Santa Barbara County supervisors honor Gregg Hart at his last board meeting

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

