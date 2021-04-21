Arroyo Grande City Councilman Jimmy Paulding announced he will again run for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors 4th District seat in the June 7, 2022, primary election.
Paulding ran for the seat in the June 2018 primary, with his campaign raising $300,000, at that time a record for a challenger, but he lost to incumbent Lynn Compton by 60 of the 18,000 votes cast.
In the general election that November, he won a seat on the Arroyo Grande City Council.
The 4th Supervisorial District encompasses the city of Arroyo Grande and the unincorporated communities of Oceano and Nipomo as well as portions of Edna Valley and the region to the east along Highway 166, although redistricting is scheduled to take place later this year.
Paulding said he’s again making a bid for the 4th District supervisor’s seat for the same reasons he ran before, including the need for transparency, accountability and rational decisions.
“Our community is not well served by the incumbent, and South County is suffering from a lack of leadership and creativity,” Paulding said. “We need someone with a strong vision to guide our post-pandemic recovery, to rebuild our economy with lots of good-paying jobs, and make sure no one is left out along the way.”
Paulding currently serves on the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, the Regional Transportation Authority and the County Air Pollution Control District.
He is a business and estate planning attorney at a small law practice he founded in 2018.
For more information, visit jimmypaulding.org, email hello@jimmypaulding.org or call 805-994-0025.