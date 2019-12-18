Despite a plea from former smokers for a delay and a change in language, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted an ordinance banning flavored tobacco products on a 4-0 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam absent.
The board also OK’d changes to County Parks facility use fees recommended by staff, approved a new agricultural preserve near Lompoc, affirmed the legislative platform for the county’s state and federal lobbyists and approved a contract for realignment of Orcutt offramps.
Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the proposed changes to fees for using County Parks facilities and to allow the director of the Community Services Department to offer special deals and discounts for cabins, yurts, RV and camping sites.
Deals and discounts would be used to increase off-season use of the facilities at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, where the occupancy rate is around 40% in the summer but sometimes falls to 5% in the winter.
Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino suggested County Parks talk to the state Department of Public Health about its ban on human contact with the lake water.
“Allowing people to get in the water at Cachuma would help [improve occupancy,]” Lavagnino said.
The ordinance banning flavored tobacco, which includes a ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored vaping products, mail order items and discounted tobacco products, was scheduled for adoption on the administrative agenda of items generally approved in a single vote without comment.
But it was pulled for public comments by two people with opposing viewpoints, Monica Merryman, executive director of the Central Coast Division of the American Heart Association, and Isis Dominguez, a shop owner and tobacco retailer also representing former smokers.
Merryman praised the board for its action, saying flavors mask the harsh taste of tobacco for beginning smokers, and asked that the license fee be enough to cover the cost of compliance and enforcement.
Dominguez asked the board to delay approving the ordinance, which she called “too far overreaching,” so former smokers, tobacco consumers and retailers could present alternative language that would prohibit minors from obtaining tobacco products but would “allow us ex-smokers to remain smoke-free” by using flavored vaping products.
“There’s more to reality than what you’ve been led to believe by the media,” she said.
Supervisors approved the ordinance without comment along with the remainder of the administrative agenda. It will become effective March 17.
Other administrative items approved by the board included:
• A $2.7 million contract with Granite Construction to realign the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps at Clark Avenue and install traffic signals there to improve the traffic flow in advance of commercial development planned just west of the freeway.
Granite submitted the lowest of five bids although it was still 26% higher than the engineer’s estimate for the work, which is included in the Orcutt Transportation Improvement Plan approved by the board in November;
• Adopted a resolution creating a 70.3-acre Hines Agricultural Preserve located approximately 870 yards northeast of the intersection of Highway 246, Drum Canyon Road and Mail Road near Lompoc;
• Affirmed the legislative platform for lobbyists in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., based on the principles of job growth and economic vitality, efficient service delivery and operations, fiscal stability, interagency collaboration, local control, health and human services, workforce development, community sustainability and environmental protection.