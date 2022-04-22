The Santa Maria Planning Commission delayed the approval of a conditional use permit for the Park Edge Apartments on Santa Maria Way this week after receiving a last-minute letter from the local carpenters union.
The 140-unit complex, which includes plans for a drive-thru restaurant or coffee stand, was set to be issued a conditional use permit at the Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, before planners received a 280-page letter from attorney Mitchell Tsai on behalf of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters that same day.
The SWRCC represents nearly 60,000 carpenters across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado. In the letter sent on its behalf, the union points to environmental concerns about the project, stemming largely from the fear that out-of-town workers will be transported in during construction.
"Local hire provisions requiring that a certain percentage of workers reside within 10 miles or less of the project site can reduce the length of vendor trips, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and [provide] localized economic benefits," the letter reads.
According to officials, the city has an obligation to adhere to the California Environmental Quality Act, and substantive public comments need to be reviewed.
"It is frustrating to receive a letter the day of the hearing. It puts the city in a difficult position, because we don't have time to analyze it or respond to the items raised," Heather Whitman, assistant city attorney, told the commission. "In this instance, new issues have been raised that we want to address, because if we don't address them, they will not be in the record."
The issues brought up in the union's letter were also made by several of its members during the public comment portion of the hearing.
"I know I will be environmentally impacted by this project. It's going to add air pollution with all the additional traffic in the area," said Manley McNinch, of Santa Maria and the SWRCC. "There's already an apartment complex going up across the street from there. All that does is generate more greenhouse gasses and environmental concerns."
Park Edge will combine two empty lots on the east side of the Santa Maria Way and Miller Street intersection. The two lots are on opposite sides of the bike lane from Santa Maria Way to Maramonte Park. Across Miller Street, the Santa Maria Studios with 378 senior-living affordable units is under construction.
Robin Ventura, another SWRCC member who has family in Santa Maria, also brought up the issue of affordability.
"Most of these contractors are gonna come in and bring an outside workforce. They're going to come in and work really low wages," he said. "The people who actually build this project will never be able to rent it."
In response to the new concerns, the City Attorney's Office and Planning Division asked that the permit's approval be delayed until the June 15 meeting, so the city could prepare its response. The commission does have regular a public session in May, but city officials don't believe that will give them enough time.
"Based on our conversation this afternoon with our environmental consultant, their opinion was that a written response was necessary, and to prepare an adequate written response — from the limited time they've had to review this letter — they doubted whether they'd be able to complete the analysis of this information in the time allotted to make the next hearing," said Frank Albro, senior planner. "May 18 is simply not possible."
In response to the environmental concerns and the city's request to delay, Brian Schwartz, senior planner at Santa Maria-based Urban Planning Concepts — who is working with Los Angeles developer Dynamic Developments on the project — responded that the letter was just a delay tactic.
"I think everybody here can see what's going on here with the submitted letters," he told the commission. "The question is, 'Are we going to embolden this type of behavior, this effort to manipulate the process under the guise of environmental protection only to bolster their employment numbers?'"
Schwartz also claimed concerns about hiring locally were unfounded.
"This team they've hired here is all local, the landscape architect, Bethel Engineering, [Urban Planning Concepts]," he said. "Dynamic Developments has hired local teams. They've done multiple local projects in the city. They invest in the city, and they will continue to hire local people."
Dynamic Developments also built the new Hampton Inn and Refugio Townhomes in Santa Maria.
Planning Commission members were torn between meeting the city's request to respond to the SWRCC concerns and setting a precedent for future projects.
"I agree with Commissioner [Tim] Seifert; this is a stall tactic," said Commissioner Maribel Hernandez. "We have faith in our consultant. They did a thorough job; otherwise, the city wouldn't have hired them. I think we have the information we need to move forward, but if others feel we need a continuance, then I'm not against that."
Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to continue the permit approval process to June 15 to give the Planning Division the time they requested to respond.
"I also believe this is a delay tactic," said Robert Dickerson, Planning Commission chair. "That said, this is one time in good faith by the [project's] opponents where they did bring up some things that the city attorney would like to address. I'm willing to give it to them. At some point, we would need to look at it being unreasonable, though."