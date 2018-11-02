Revitalizing Guadalupe’s parks and advocating for more development in the city are two of the ways Eugene Anthony Costa Jr. hopes to serve the residents of Guadalupe if he is elected to the City Council.
Born in Santa Maria, Costa — who works as a custodian for Guadalupe Union High School — has lived in Guadalupe his entire life. “I went to school through our school districts here and then graduated from Righetti in 1986,” he said.
On Tuesday, Costa will compete alongside Manuel Estorga, Liliana Cardenas and Richard Jenne for two four-year council seats that are up for election.
Costa said he was motivated to run by a desire to help address Guadalupe’s lack of parks and recreation programs. “Seeing our parks and our recreation department declining and not having enough for our children, or our community, for them to have areas to go — the playground structures.”
The city will have to be creative and explore new sources of revenue moving forward, Costa said.
“Our city is in the stage now of growth — with the new housing development that came in,” he said. “We can’t just rely on property tax revenue to keep our city afloat. So we have to figure out how we can build a tax revenue for the city so that we can start being able to do the improvements to our parks, getting our recreation up and going again, being able to fully staff our fire department, police department and city departments. That’s what motivated me to run for City Council — so I can help with some of the change that is going to be coming.”
Costa said his top priority, if elected, is increasing tax revenue.
“[We need to] figure out how we can get a supermarket in the commercial land that’s being developed here, to help raise some tax funds that come into our General Fund. Once we [establish a consistent tax revenue source] that money goes to the General Fund, that helps with our parks and recreation, our water department, our fire department, our police department, our streets, our sewer.”
To fund enhanced city services, Costa said a sales tax increase is likely needed for the city at some point in the future but said any increases would need to occur in small increments. “It’s all about baby steps,” Costa said. “Baby steps are really key, especially to a small community like Guadalupe. You've got to gradually step it up."
Also, Costa said, “You have to educate the citizen about why these taxes are going up. If you’re going to increase the sales tax, you've got to say why are you doing it and what it’s going to pay for.”