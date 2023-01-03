Traffic moves through the intersection of Highway 166 West and Black Road, where the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments plans to install traffic signals this year to improve safety and traffic flow.
SBCAG’s board of directors unanimously chose Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as 2023 chair and Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as vice chair.
Second District Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti and Buellton Mayor Dave King will join the board as new members in 2023.
“So much progress has been made and will continue to be made on improving Highway 101, with SBCAG working in partnership with Caltrans, the cities and county managing the complex and multiyear implementation of the project,” Osborne said.
“I am also very excited that my peers understood the importance of a regional broadband strategic plan and funded the work to deliver it in less than a year,” she continued. This was a first for our county and for the state at this level.
“Now we endeavor to implement the ideas and solutions the strategic plan proposes with federal infrastructure and broadband funding.”
SBCAG is a regional planning agency that takes on big challenges, aiming to find solutions for sustainable transportation, housing and an equitable quality of life across Santa Barbara County, an agency spokesman said.
Its governing board consists of all five county supervisors plus one representative from each city council.
SBCAG provides planning, project management, grant administration and alternative transportation commuter services and pursues funding to benefit all county residents, the spokesman said.
Marjie Kirn, executive director, said a top priority for SBCAG in 2023 is to secure state and federal funding to complete the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project.
• Starting and completing construction on the Measure A-funded improvements at the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, where new traffic signals will be installed to improve traffic flow and safety between Guadalupe and Santa Maria.
• Creating collaborations between regional stakeholders to support the implementation of the Santa Barbara County Broadband Strategic Plan for developing infrastructure improvements and affordable programs to bring high-speed internet access to underserved areas.
• Conducting an analysis of where and how people are traveling in Santa Barbara County through the Big Data Travel Trends Analysis project.
• Powering up five new Coastal Express zero-emission buses in partnership with the Ventura County Transportation Commission. The interregional Coastal Express service will offer a greener commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
• Updating the 2007 Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan so multiple entities can work together to remove barriers to transportation services for seniors, individuals with disabilities and people with low incomes.
• Completing a multiple-county strategy for expanding zero-emission vehicle infrastructure on the Central Coast.
• Revamping the EZBike Project to make it more employer-friendly and include safety information to help businesses maximize commuter biking opportunities.
• Launching a new carpool/vanpool campaign encouraging employers and individuals to share rides and pool resources to reduce traffic and emissions.