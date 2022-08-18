The land use permit for a retail cannabis store in Orcutt has been approved by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, which voted to deny an appeal filed by residents of an adjacent neighborhood.
The approval will allow East Clark SB OPCO LLC to operate Dr. Greenthumb’s retail cannabis store in a 3,000-square-foot portion of an existing 4,792-square-foot commercial building in Orcutt Hills Plaza, located at the southeast corner of Clark Avenue and Stillwell Road just west of Highway 101.
However, it doesn’t necessarily mean clear sailing for Dr. Greenthumb’s, as the business still must obtain a county business license and then a state license before it can open its doors.
Commissioners voted 4-1, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez dissenting, to deny the appeal filed by the Interested Cimarron Estates Homeowners and give new approval to an LUP during an Aug. 10 hearing.
Martinez said he couldn’t vote in favor of the project because he had not seen and read the negative environmental declaration issued for the storefront operation.
But the majority essentially agreed the issues raised by the appellants — primarily safety, traffic, parking and inconsistencies between two permit applications — were not in the commission’s purview.
“What’s really illuminating is that what the neighbors are complaining about are not even in our purview,” 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley said. “As sympathetic as I am with the neighbors, the place to appeal this is not the Planning Commission but with the business license office.”
Bridley also said the neighbors should contact the county’s traffic engineer to address the already existing problem of southbound drivers making illegal left turns across a double yellow line and an oncoming turning lane to enter the plaza’s first driveway on Stillwell.
A dedicated left turn lane is provided for southbound traffic to enter the commercial center at Ashbrook Lane.
“This is an enforcement case,” agreed Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney.
Speaking on behalf of the appellants, Jeremy Winn focused on a series of inconsistencies he called misstatements made in the criteria-based application, which was used to determine the top candidate to operate a cannabis storefront, and the land use permit application.
Citing different business names, different CEOs listed for each business, documents listing different numbers of parking spaces and different locations of ingress and egress for the plaza, Winn called it a “bait and switch” operation.
He said the discrepancies weren’t noticed by county staff until they were pointed out by the neighborhood residents, and when they did that, the “responses were concerning.”
“We have been given excuses and justifications as to why certain rules don’t need to be followed or why corrections [to the documents] are justified,” Winn said, emphasizing that the county’s cannabis ordinance says the applications must match or the candidate would be disqualified.
“This project keeps getting rubber stamps,” he said.
In response, Dr. Greenthumb’s representative Brandon Gesicki denied the company pulled a “bait and switch.”
He pointed out the company had been working on the project since 2017 and had inadvertently used outdated parking and access plans for the plaza, which was approved in 2012, and the company later corrected those plans.
Gisecki said the originally proposed store name, Cookies, was changed based on public opinion that the name would attract children.
He said the company has several names it does business under, including one called Lemonade, but they chose to use Dr. Greenthumb’s, which he said was the least innocuous.
“There’s nothing that we’ve ever done that’s been misleading,” Gesicki said. “We’ve been aboveboard, honest, direct, worked directly with the county, county counsel, throughout this entire process,” he said.
But the commission boiled the issue down to just the land use code requirements.
“This is difficult because this is a tenant moving into a tenant space,” Bridley said.
Cooney said the commission had to follow the process.
“From the minute I picked up the staff report, I was inclined to say this is a problem in search of a remedy, and we are not the remedy,” he said.