The land use permit for a retail cannabis store in Orcutt has been approved by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, which voted to deny an appeal filed by residents of an adjacent neighborhood.

The approval will allow East Clark SB OPCO LLC to operate Dr. Greenthumb’s retail cannabis store in a 3,000-square-foot portion of an existing 4,792-square-foot commercial building in Orcutt Hills Plaza, located at the southeast corner of Clark Avenue and Stillwell Road just west of Highway 101.

However, it doesn’t necessarily mean clear sailing for Dr. Greenthumb’s, as the business still must obtain a county business license and then a state license before it can open its doors.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0