Orcutt Academy's robotics team Spartatroniks represented the Santa Maria area at the Central Valley Regional last week, taking home the coveted Chairman's Award.
The competition, held in Fresno from March 30 to April 2, saw 33 teams compete in the FIRST robotics competition, a series of challenges for each team's custom-built robot. Spartatroniks and their robot Daedalus finished eighth.
Since their previous competition in Ventura three weeks ago — where they were regional finalists and winners of the engineering award — the team of 28 students and eight adult mentors redesigned the robot's ball-shooting and ladder-climbing apparatuses to be more robust and reliable, making it through to the regional quarterfinals.
The team also was recognized with the Chairman's Award. Considered the most prestigious award in FIRST robotics competitions, the award recognizes the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. According to its website, the award was created to keep the central focus of FIRST on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture to inspire respect for, and encourage the growth of, science and technology.
This is the first time the team has won the award in over a decade of work.
Spartatroniks has qualified for the FIRST robotics world championship in Houston from April 20 to 23.
To learn more about the team, visit www.spartatroniks.com.