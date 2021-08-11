Opponents and proponents of a housing development proposed to be built in and around Rancho Maria Golf Club in Orcutt are working together to come up with a joint plan after months of antagonism and what seemed like an endlessly continued hearing.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to drop the Communities of Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon from the hearing calendar to give the two sides time to develop a revised plan.
It represented a marked change from previous hearings where each side accused the other of not cooperating to develop a mutually acceptable design for 129 homes at the location identified as Key Site 21 in the Orcutt Community Plan.
“The two parties have reached out and they appear to be working together, which is really good news,” said Travis Seawards, deputy director of the Development Review Division of the County Planning and Development Department.
Commissioners debated continuing the hearing to a specific date when they could hear an update on progress and get a general description of what the new plan might entail.
Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough argued the lender would be more comfortable with a specific date than having the project dropped from the calendar indefinitely, and he wanted to see a “bubble outline” of a potential project by January.
He also questioned whether dropping it from the calendar meant the developer would have to start the application process all over again.
“I just want you to know I think that’s a bad idea for both the applicant and Rancho Maria Golf Course,” Blough said.
Third District Commissioner John Parke pointed out the bankruptcy court had given the developer 18 months to get the project approved and it was now at the 16-month point.
Parke said he wanted to “assure anyone who’s listening this won’t just languish for years and years.”
But Blough said he was equally worried about the county preventing the project from meeting that deadline, and he wanted commissioners to provide some feedback on what kind of project might ultimately come before them.
“I will tell you, I have some concerns that the staff might make a determination that the project changes are so unique that they want to start over again,” Blough said.
John Scardino, the chief development officer recently hired to steer the project to a design acceptable to both sides, and TW Land Planning & Development senior planner Frances Romero said they would be comfortable with either dropping it from the calendar or continuing it to a specific date.
Scardino said he would like to have feedback from the commission in October.
However, Romero said there was no way to predict a date when they might have a project outline to present to the commission, and she didn’t want to jeopardize the newly forged collaboration with Rancho Maria.
“Our agreement with Rancho Maria Golf Course at this point is to be dropped from the calendar, so we want to honor our new relationship, and we definitely want to continue to foster trust between the two of us,” Romero said.
Jeff Wilson, the commission’s secretary, cautioned that seeing a design before staff could make a recommendation on it could prejudice commissioners about the project.
He also said to get the project before the Board of Supervisors by November 2022, it would have to come before the Planning Commission by about July of next year.
Cheryl O’Keefe Severn, president of Rancho Maria Golf Club, also said her board had not agreed to a continuance.
“I’m concerned that this is a really, really expedited time frame,” she said, adding she was not in a position to agree to a continuance to a specific date without consulting with her team and that of the developer.
That led the commission to agreeing to simply drop the item from the calendar, although the developer or staff can decide to provide an update at any time.